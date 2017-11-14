TPM Livewire

HuffPost: Zinke Inquired About Redesigning Interior Department Flag

PIN-IT
Molly Riley/FR170882 AP
By Published November 14, 2017 12:11 pm

Upon taking office, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke looked into redesigning the department’s flag and making it bigger, emails surfaced by the Huffington Post on Tuesday show.

Zinke started inquiring about making the changes just one week after he became the department’s secretary, according to the Huffington Post. In an email one week after Zinke took office, an Interior Department staffer said that Zinke would be able to make the department’s flag and the interior secretary’s flag bigger, so long as they are not larger than the American flag that flies atop the building, according to an email obtained by the Huffington Post. The staffer said it was unclear whether Zinke could change the flags’ design, per the report.

As secretary, Zinke has started a new tradition of raising a secretarial flag atop the department’s Washington, D.C., headquarters when he is in the building, and raising the deputy secretary’s flag when Zinke is out of town.

He has also redecorated his office in the Interior Department with the heads of an elk and a bison mounted on the wall, the Huffington Post reported. He also brought in a taxidermy grizzly bear and bobcat, per the Huffington Post.

Zinke is one of several cabinet leaders to come under scrutiny for his spending, particularly on air travel. He used military and private planes to attend events in Montana and the Caribbean islands.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ryan: House Will Adopt Mandatory 'Anti-Harassment' Training about 1 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday announced that the House will adopt "mandatory...

Medical Groups To Congress: Don't Nuke The Individual Mandate about 2 hours ago

Influential industry groups representing doctors, hospitals and insurance companies wrote to Congress on Tuesday...

NBC News Axes Senior Exec Over Allegations Of Misconduct about 2 hours ago

NBC News has dismissed one of its top newsroom executives after more than one...

Hannity: I'm Giving Away 500 Keurigs To Fans Who Want 'Apolitical Joe' about 2 hours ago

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday announced he will give away hundreds of Keurig...

Sessions Denies Knowing Of Flynn Turkey Dealings, Alleged Kidnapping Plot about 3 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied knowing that former national security adviser Michael Flynn lobbied...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.