TPM Livewire

Report: Interior Secretary Zinke Has A Flag Raised When He’s At HQ

PIN-IT
Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun
By Published October 13, 2017 9:50 am

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has a special flag raised for him whenever he occupies his department’s headquarters, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

When Zinke isn’t around, the Post noted, a different flag is raised to represent the deputy secretary, David Bernhardt. The Post also reported that Zinke had personalized coins made as giveaways for staff and visitors. 

Raising a flag to mark an official’s presence in a building is perhaps most well known as a tradition marking the location of the Queen of England, not a Cabinet member. The Post noted that U.S. military field commanders “often” display their unit’s flag to mark their presence at headquarters, but that the practice has long since gone out of style for other government officials.

As a Navy SEAL, Zinke’s spending habits drew attention: According to the Intercept, investigators found a “pattern of travel fraud” after Zinke was caught flying home to Montana on the government’s dime to renovate his home.

Now, Zinke is one of several of Trump’s Cabinet members currently under investigation for his use of taxpayer-funded charter and military planes.

In September he called the scrutiny he’s received for those flights “a little BS.”

Representatives at the Interior Department’s press office didn’t respond to TPM’s inquiries about Zinke’s secretarial flag.

But Heather Swift, a spokesperson for Zinke, told the Post it was a “major sign of transparency.”

“Ryan Zinke is proud and honored to lead the Department of the Interior, and is restoring honor and tradition to the department, whether it’s flying the flag when he is in garrison or restoring traditional access to public lands,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Interior Secretary Zinke Has A Flag Raised When He's At HQ 8 seconds ago

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has a special flag raised for him whenever he occupies...

IN GOPer Drafts Bill To Force Journalists To Get Licenses Like Gun Owners 26 minutes ago

An Indiana state lawmaker wants to see journalists obtain licenses with state police the...

Trump Is Still Attacking NBC News Over Report Tillerson Called POTUS A 'Moron' 55 minutes ago

President Donald Trump's crusade against NBC News showed no signs of slowing down Friday...

GOP Sen.: Trump said He'll Extend DACA Deadline If Congress Does Not Act about 1 hours ago

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said Thursday night that President Donald Trump told him he...

Sasse To Hannity: ‘Some Of Us Still Believe In The Constitution’ about 2 hours ago

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) lost at least one supporter because of his tweet calling...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.