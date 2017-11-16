WSJ: Mueller Issued Subpoena To Trump Campaign Officials In October

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, issued a subpoena in October to more than a dozen members of President Donald Trump’s campaign, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, that Mueller requested documents and emails from a number of top officials on Trump’s campaign, but did not ask any of them to testify before his grand jury.

According to the report, the subpoena was a surprise to Trump’s campaign, which is providing documents on an “ongoing basis” in response.

A spokesperson for Mueller did not respond to the Wall Street Journal’s request for comment.