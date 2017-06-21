TPM Livewire

House Oversight Dems To WH: Why Does Kushner Still Have Security Clearance?

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published June 21, 2017 4:22 pm

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus Wednesday to produce documents explaining why senior adviser Jared Kushner’s security clearance hasn’t been revoked amid reports he’s under investigation for failure to disclose multiple meetings with Russian officials.

In a letter sent to Priebus, House Democrats outlined several instances in which Kushner either failed to disclose meetings or failed to correct public record after White House officials repeatedly denied communication between President Donald Trump’s team and Russia.

For example, on Jan. 13, when White House press secretary Sean Spicer shared a timeline of interactions between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak, but failed to share information about an in-person meeting between Kislyak, Flynn and Kushner at Trump Tower in December.

“We do not know who at the White House — other than General Flynn — knew about Mr. Kushner’s multiple contacts with Russian officials before they became public. It would be gravely concerning if Mr. Spicer, Ms. (Hope) Hicks, Ms. (Sarah Huckabee) Sanders or President Trump were aware of Mr. Kushner’s Russian contacts when they made their misleading statements. It would also be concerning if Mr. Kushner concealed his Russian contacts from them and allowed them to continue making misleading and inaccurate public statements while also omitting  these contacts from his security clearance application,” the letter, signed by 18 House Democrats, said.

“In any case, it is unclear why Mr. Kushner continues to have access to classified information while these allegations are being investigated,” they added.

Members defended their request by citing Executive Order 12968, which directs government officials to suspend the security clearance of an employee who has credible allegations against them, at least while an investigation into those allegations is taking place.

“Security clearances are suspended at the beginning of this process rather than at the end because the presumption under the Executive Order is always to protect against threats to national security,” the letter said.

In addition to documents on Kushner, committee members asked for information about the security clearances of Flynn, who was allowed to stay in his position for 18 days after the White House was warned about Flynn’s actions, by July 5, 2017.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

House Oversight Dems To WH: Why Does Kushner Still Have Security Clearance? 6 seconds ago

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus...

Congressional Black Caucus Turns Down Second Trump Meeting, Citing Behavior 9 minutes ago

The Congressional Black Caucus turned down a follow-up meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday,...

Editorial Board To Trump: Hold Fewer Rallies And Answer More Questions 18 minutes ago

The editorial board of a major Iowa newspaper urged President Donald Trump, who is...

GOPer: Senate's Secret Process Makes It Look Like They're 'Trying To Hide' about 3 hours ago

Rep. Pete King (R-NY) on Wednesday said Republican senators' closed-door deliberations over the Senate...

EPA To Replace Dozens Of Scientists, Potentially Kneecapping Advisory Board about 3 hours ago

The Environmental Protection Agency gave notice to dozens of scientists that they would not...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.