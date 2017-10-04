TPM Livewire

White House: Trump Still Has Confidence In Tillerson

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published October 4, 2017 1:02 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that President Donald Trump still has confidence in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, despite reports that an exasperated Tillerson referred to Trump as a “moron” over the summer.

Asked whether Trump still has confidence in his secretary of state, Sanders told reporters on Air Force One, “As we’ve said many times before, if the President doesn’t have confidence in somebody, they will no longer be in their position.”

Second-hand declarations of Trump’s allegedly enduring confidence did not save former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price or former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump on Wednesday claimed that Tillerson “totally refuted” reports that the two have clashed, though Tillerson only denied that he considered resigning, not that he openly disparaged the President.

In an unscheduled appearance before reporters, Tillerson claimed an NBC News report that Vice President Mike Pence convinced him not to resign was “erroneously reported” and said he “never considered leaving” Trump’s administration.

Tillerson declined to deny that he characterized Trump as a “moron,” however.

“I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House: Trump Still Has Confidence In Tillerson 4 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that President Donald Trump still has...

Trump Claims Tillerson 'Totally Refuted' NBC News Report On Friction (He Didn't) about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "totally refuted"...

Tillerson Aide Says 'I Spoke Out Of Line' In NBC Story About Tillerson Discontent about 2 hours ago

State Department communications adviser R.C. Hammond apologized Wednesday for comments attributed to him by...

Putin Says He Has ‘Zero Personal Relationship’ With Trump about 2 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he doesn’t have a personal relationship with President Donald...

Amid Bombshells, Trump Complains: 'So Many Fake News Stories Today' about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained of "so many Fake News stories today," amid...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.