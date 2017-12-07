WH Responds: Trump’s Throat Was Dry During Speech, ‘Nothing To It’

The White House on Wednesday responded to speculation about the President’s at times odd-sounding speech during his address recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“His throat was dry. There’s nothing to it,” White House spokesman Raj Shah told the Los Angeles Times.

The paper asked if the President’s performance could indicate health concerns.

“I know what you’re getting at,” Shah replied. “I’m saying there’s nothing to it.”

Toward the end of Trump’s speech — which was widely criticized by world leaders as counterproductive — Trump seemed to have trouble getting some words out.

President Trump’s speech was significantly slurred during this Israel announcement at the White House pic.twitter.com/6QoqXF0q2j — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 6, 2017

It recalled another address, in November, when the President’s speech seemed similarly affected until he stopped for a sip of water.

Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah speculated that Trump could have been having problems with dentures.