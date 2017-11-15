Watch Trump’s Rubio Moment: President Stops Speech For Water Break

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a brief break during a speech at the White House to re-hydrate.

It recalled Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) response to former President Barack Obama’s 2013 state of the union address, which he, too, paused for a drink.



Trump mocked Rubio for that moment at the time, and on the 2016 campaign trail.

Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2013

On Wednesday, the senator responded in kind:

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

This post has been updated.