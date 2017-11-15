TPM Livewire

Watch Trump’s Rubio Moment: President Stops Speech For Water Break

Published November 15, 2017 3:54 pm

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a brief break during a speech at the White House to re-hydrate.

It recalled Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) response to former President Barack Obama’s 2013 state of the union address, which he, too, paused for a drink.

Trump mocked Rubio for that moment at the time, and on the 2016 campaign trail.

On Wednesday, the senator responded in kind:

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
