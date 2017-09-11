TPM Livewire

WH Pushes Back On Bannon, Says Trump ‘Was Right In Firing’ Comey As FBI Head

White House press secretary White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Huckabee Sanders discussed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and other topics. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Published September 11, 2017 3:27 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday pushed back on ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s claim that President Donald Trump’s decision to fire James Comey as director of the FBI was the biggest mistake in “modern political history.”

“I think that we’ve been pretty clear what our position is, and certainly I think that that has been shown in the days that followed, that the President was right in firing Director Comey,” Sanders said during her daily briefing.

She claimed that since Trump terminated Comey, the White House has “learned new information about his conduct that only provided further justification for that firing.”

Sanders claimed those justifications included “giving false testimony” and “leaking privileged information to journalists.”

When pressed, she declined to provide further details: “I’m not an attorney.”

Amid a barrage of further questions about Bannon’s interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Sanders said, “I think we might be answering more questions on Steve Bannon now that he’s not here than when he was.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City.
