TPM Livewire

Bannon: It Was A Mistake For Trump To Fire Comey As FBI Director

PIN-IT
Sipa USA via AP
By Published September 11, 2017 6:58 am

Steve Bannon, the ousted White House chief strategist, told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired on Sunday that President Donald Trump made a huge mistake when he fired James Comey as the director of the FBI.

Bannon would not confirm reports that he opposed firing Comey while he was still on the White House payroll, but he argued that the FBI is an institution in Washington, D.C., that cannot be changed by changing its leader.

“I am a big believer that this city, it’s a city of institutions, not individuals. And I think you have to look at it as institutions. The FBI is the institution. The speaker of the house is an institution. The majority leader is an institution,” he said on “60 Minutes.” “The Justice Department is an institution. They have an institutional logic of how they proceed and what they’re going to do. And you can’t get caught up in individuals.”

Bannon noted that Comey’s firing led to special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that if James Comey had not been fired, we would not have a special counsel,” he told CBS’ Charlie Rose. “We would not have the Mueller investigation in the breadth that clearly Mr. Mueller is going.”

Rose asked Bannon if he considered the firing of Comey to be the “biggest mistake in political history.” Bannon replied that it’s the biggest mistake in “modern political history.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bannon: It Was A Mistake For Trump To Fire Comey As FBI Director 30 seconds ago

Steve Bannon, the ousted White House chief strategist, told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an...

Trump: I'm Going To Ask Congress For Tax Reform 'Speed-Up' Because Of Irma about 15 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday cited Hurricane Irma, which made landfall in Florida in the...

McCain Says He 'Can't Divine' Why Some GOPers Deny Climate Change about 16 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Sunday said he can't guess why some fellow Republicans...

Hillary Clinton Says She's 'Done With Being A Candidate' But Not With Politics about 20 hours ago

Hillary Clinton on Sunday said her career "as an active politician" is over and...

Freedom Caucus Member Blames GOP Leadership For Trump's Deal With Dems about 20 hours ago

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, on Sunday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.