White House: Roy Moore Concession ‘Should Have Already Taken Place’

Abaca Press/SIPAPRE
By Published December 14, 2017 2:30 pm

Count the White House out of Roy Moore’s quest to challenge the results of the special election in Alabama.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that Moore “should have already” conceded to Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D-AL).

While President Trump endorsed Moore in his Senate bid, Trump accepted the election results Tuesday evening and called Jones on Wednesday to congratulate him on his win.

“They had a great conversation, had a positive conversation,” Sanders said. “He likes Doug Jones and looks forward to meeting him in person and hopes that he will come and follow through on his commitment to work with the President on some things that they agree on.”

When asked if Moore should concede to Jones, Sander said “it should have already taken place.”

“Look, the President has called and congratulated Doug Jones and expressed his willingness to work with him and meet with him when he arrives in Washington,” she said.

Jones beat Moore by 1.5 percentage points, according to unofficial results, but Moore has refused to concede to his opponent. On Wednesday night, his campaign released a video of Moore suggesting that provisional and military ballots could still change the outcome of the results. The Alabama secretary of state has not yet certified the ballot results, but has already said that it’s unlikely that Moore could win given the current margin of the race.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
