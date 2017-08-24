TPM Livewire

Report: White House To Direct Military To Bar Transgender People From Enlisting

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from a vacation to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 24, 2017 8:11 am

Nearly a month after President Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets that he would ban transgender individuals from serving in the military, the White House is prepared to send guidance to the Pentagon on the implementation of the ban, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night.

Defense Secretary James Mattis will have six months to put the new policy in place, according to the Wall Street Journal. The memo directs the military to reject transgender people who apply to serve and orders the Pentagon to stop paying for medical services for the transgender troops already serving, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The memo gives Mattis some leeway in determining the fate of those transgender people already serving in the military. He will be charged with determining whether transgender individuals are able to serve in a war zone and therefore whether they should be separated from the military, per the Wall Street Journal.

Trump announced the new policy in a late July tweetstorm claiming that he had discussed the policy with his “generals.” However, Pentagon leadership was caught off guard by the announcement. The new policy, an attempt to please the conservative base, drew criticism from several Republican members of Congress, as well as from some military leaders.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Trump Met With Possible Flake Challengers While In Phoenix 53 minutes ago

President Donald Trump publicly berated Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Twitter Wednesday morning and during...

Report: White House To Direct Military To Bar Transgender People From Enlisting about 1 hours ago

Nearly a month after President Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets that...

Gianforte Spox: He'll Keep His Word, ‘Sit Down’ With Reporter He Body Slammed about 2 hours ago

When Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and...

Report: Trump Aide Sent Email About Possible Meeting With Campaign, Putin about 2 hours ago

Investigators in Congress have discovered an email sent by a Trump campaign aide in...

Report: Trump Called GOP Sen. About His Bill To Shield Special Counsel about 14 hours ago

President Donald Trump called Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and expressed his unhappiness with a bill...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.