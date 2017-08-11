TPM Livewire

Trump’s Navy Secretary On Transgender Troops: ‘Any Patriot’ Should Serve

PIN-IT
Richard Spencer attends a hearing of the Senate Armed Services committee on his nomination to be the Secretary of the Navy, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published August 11, 2017 1:13 pm

While visiting Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Thursday, Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer said that despite President Trump’s intended transgender military ban, “any patriot” should be allowed to serve.

“We will process and take direction on a policy that will be developed by the secretary (with) direction from the President — and march out smartly,” Spencer told reporters, according to The Daily Press. “As I said before, on a fundamental basis, any patriot that wants to serve and meets all the requirements should be able to serve in our military.”

Spencer was confirmed a week after Trump’s tweets on his plans to ban transgender people from serving in the military, a move that would reverse an Obama-era policy allowing transgender individuals to serve openly.

Spencer’s comments came as Trump said he is “doing the military a great favor” with the intended ban. Earlier this week, five active-duty service members filed a lawsuit against Trump claiming his directive violates the Equal Protection component of the Due Process Clauses of the Fifth Amendment.

Spencer isn’t the only one at odds with Trump, as the President has come under fire from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and the Coast Guard.

A Quinnipiac poll released last week found a majority of American voters believe transgender individuals should be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NRA Host Says Prodding North Korea To Attack Sacramento Was A Joke 4 minutes ago

Grant Stinchfield, a host on the National Rifle Association’s video platform NRATV, said Friday that...

Poll: Roy Moore Leads In Alabama Senate Special Election GOP Primary about 1 hours ago

The former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court is in the lead ahead of...

PHOTOS: White House Undergoes 'Long Planned' Renovation about 2 hours ago

The Associated Press this week published a collection of images from what President Donald...

Trump's Navy Secretary On Transgender Troops: 'Any Patriot' Should Serve about 3 hours ago

While visiting Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Thursday, Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer...

Dem Rep: NRA And Dana Loesch ‘Quickly Becoming Domestic Security Threats’ about 4 hours ago

The National Riffle Association's response -- or lack thereof -- regarding the death of ...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.