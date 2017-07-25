White House: ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ To Blame Trump If GOP Health Vote Fails

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on Republicans to “step up” and get the votes the Senate needs to open debate on repealing Obamacare Tuesday and warned it would be “absolutely ridiculous” to blame failure to do so on the President.

“Inaction is simply not an option at this point. And Senate Republicans need to step up, and they need to make sure that we repeal and replace Obamacare with a system that’s sustainable,” she said in an appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

Senate Republicans and Democrats alike are still unsure what bill will be up for a motion to proceed vote Tuesday, whether it will be a straight Obamacare repeal bill or a version of the GOP’s embattled repeal and replace plan. Both proposals have received harsh criticism from moderate and conservative Republicans alike.

But Sanders said one thing is clear: if GOP Senators fail to bring something to the floor, it won’t be President Donald Trump’s fault.

“I think it would be absolutely ridiculous for Congress to try to place the blame on the President for the inability to get their job done. It’s Congress’ job to legislate, and it’s the President’s job to serve as the executive,” she said. “We are in the legislative part of this process and it’s time for them to step up and make sure Americans get the health care they deserve and the health care that we can afford.”

Trump corroborated the White House’s claims with early morning tweets, calling Tuesday a “big day” for health care and asking Republicans to “step up to the plate” to repeal or repeal and replace.

“I have a pen in hand,” he said.

Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017