Trump Twists GOP Arms On Twitter Over O’Care Repeal: ‘I Have Pen In Hand’

President Donald Trump arrives tp speak at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va., Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 9:40 am

President Donald Trump stepped up pressure on Senate Republicans to vote to consider an Obamacare repeal bill on Tuesday — though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) still hasn’t made clear which proposals will actually be considered.

McConnell will hold a motion to proceed vote on Tuesday, for which Republicans need 50 votes to even consider voting on an Obamacare repeal bill. If the motion to proceed succeeds, McConnell could hold votes on several different measures to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Trump didn’t seem to mind the ambiguity. His tweets were all-purpose arm-twisting:

He even finally called Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) an “American hero,” the former Vietnam POW’s standard label, for arranging to travel from Arizona to Washington, D.C. days after brain surgery to vote on the repeal effort.

And one more for good measure just past 8:00 a.m. ET:

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
