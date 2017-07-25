Trump Twists GOP Arms On Twitter Over O’Care Repeal: ‘I Have Pen In Hand’

President Donald Trump stepped up pressure on Senate Republicans to vote to consider an Obamacare repeal bill on Tuesday — though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) still hasn’t made clear which proposals will actually be considered.

McConnell will hold a motion to proceed vote on Tuesday, for which Republicans need 50 votes to even consider voting on an Obamacare repeal bill. If the motion to proceed succeeds, McConnell could hold votes on several different measures to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Trump didn’t seem to mind the ambiguity. His tweets were all-purpose arm-twisting:

Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

He even finally called Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) an “American hero,” the former Vietnam POW’s standard label, for arranging to travel from Arizona to Washington, D.C. days after brain surgery to vote on the repeal effort.

So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave – American hero! Thank you John. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

And one more for good measure just past 8:00 a.m. ET: