TPM Livewire

WH Cleans Up Trump Statement Saying He Saw Harvey Damage ‘First Hand’

PIN-IT
MPI122 / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx
By Published August 31, 2017 10:57 am

The White House on Wednesday cleaned up comments President Trump made, when he claimed he had seen the “horror and devastation” of Hurricane Harvey “first hand” when he hadn’t.

It was widely reported that the President did not visit any of the most severely flooded parts of Texas during his visit to the state this week because he said he didn’t want to pull resources from search and rescue efforts.

But he tweeted Wednesday morning, expressing greater sympathy for those impacted by the story after witnessing the damage himself.

Local and White House pool reporters who followed the President’s stops in Corpus Christi and Austin, Texas Tuesday quickly called out Trump for his remarks, claiming he didn’t see any of the worst flooding that has occurred in cities like Houston.

On Wednesday, the White House clarified what Trump meant by his statements, saying the President met with all the officials who witnessed the damage themselves.

He met with a number of state and local officials who are eating, sleeping, breathing the Harvey disaster,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters in a press gaggle Wednesday.

“He talked extensively with the governor, who certainly is right in the midst of every bit of this, as well as the mayors from several of the local towns that were hit hardest. And detailed briefing information throughout the day yesterday talking to a lot of the people on the ground — that certainly is a firsthand account,” she said.

White House counselor Kelly Anne Conway echoed those comments on “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning, saying Trump plans to “get closer to the affected areas” when officials say it’s “appropriate to do so.”

“So the President will go, he will ask Congress for money depending on where the needs are,” she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House Dodges Questions On Whether Trump Will End DACA 30 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday refused to confirm reports that...

WH: Trump To Give 'A Million Dollars Of Personal Money' To Harvey Relief Aid 5 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said President Donald Trump pledged...

White House: 'No Reason To Not Take' Offered Harvey Aid From Canada, Mexico 29 minutes ago

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on Thursday said "there's no reason to...

NBC: In Meeting With Russian Lawyer, Manafort Took Notes About 'Donations' about 1 hours ago

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, took notes about "donations" at the...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on-camera press...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.