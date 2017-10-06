NRA CEO Emphasizes They Didn’t Call To ‘Ban’ Or ‘Confiscate’ Bump Stocks

After the National Rifle Association on Thursday called for the federal government to look into regulating bump stocks, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre followed up Thursday night emphasizing that the gun rights group did not call for an outright ban.

“We didn’t say ban, we didn’t say confiscate,” LaPierre told Fox News’ Sean Hannity after noting that the NRA urged the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to review whether bump stocks comply with federal law.

“The other side has been so outright trying to politicize this tragedy that we did feel the need to speak out today on this whole bump stock issue,” LaPierre said of the NRA’s statement on bump stocks.

Several bump stocks — devices that make semi-automatic guns behave more like automatic weapons — were found on the Las Vegas shooter’s guns, prompting lawmakers to review why the devices are legally available for sale. Several Republicans in Congress have called for the devices to be banned or for the government to at least hold hearings on the devices.

Despite the NRA’s call for a review of bump stocks, LaPierre still argued on Fox New Thursday nights that gun control laws don’t work.

“If legislation worked, Boston massacre wouldn’t have happened, San Bernardino where California has every gun law on the books, that wouldn’t have happened,” he said.