TPM Livewire

NRA CEO Emphasizes They Didn’t Call To ‘Ban’ Or ‘Confiscate’ Bump Stocks

PIN-IT
By Published October 6, 2017 9:04 am

After the National Rifle Association on Thursday called for the federal government to look into regulating bump stocks, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre followed up Thursday night emphasizing that the gun rights group did not call for an outright ban.

“We didn’t say ban, we didn’t say confiscate,” LaPierre told Fox News’ Sean Hannity after noting that the NRA urged the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to review whether bump stocks comply with federal law.

“The other side has been so outright trying to politicize this tragedy that we did feel the need to speak out today on this whole bump stock issue,” LaPierre said of the NRA’s statement on bump stocks.

Several bump stocks — devices that make semi-automatic guns behave more like automatic weapons — were found on the Las Vegas shooter’s guns, prompting lawmakers to review why the devices are legally available for sale. Several Republicans in Congress have called for the devices to be banned or for the government to at least hold hearings on the devices.

Despite the NRA’s call for a review of bump stocks, LaPierre still argued on Fox New Thursday nights that gun control laws don’t work.

“If legislation worked, Boston massacre wouldn’t have happened, San Bernardino where California has every gun law on the books, that wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: Filibuster Rule Is A ‘Death Sentence’ For Republicans about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump reiterated his go-to solution for Senate stalemates during an interview with former...

MSNBC: Secret Service Bans Personal Mobile Devices From West Wing about 3 hours ago

The Secret Service has directed its agents protecting the White House to ban personal mobile...

Report: Trump Intervened To Try To Quash Iowa O'Care Stabilization Plan about 4 hours ago

As Iowa worked with the Department of Health and Human Services on a waiver...

Report: Disgraced Congressman's Office Fueled By 'Screaming,' 'Mind Games' about 4 hours ago

Rep. Tim Murphy (R-PA), who announced his resignation from Congress Thursday, reportedly ran a...

NRA CEO Emphasizes They Didn't Call To 'Ban' Or 'Confiscate' Bump Stocks about 5 hours ago

After the National Rifle Association on Thursday called for the federal government to look...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.