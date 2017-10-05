NRA Says Bump Stocks ‘Should Be Subject To Additional Regulations’

In the wake of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the National Rifle Association on Thursday broke its days-long silence and called for a review of policy regarding bump stocks, devices that enable semi-automatic rifles to fire at a rate comparable to fully automatic weapons.

“The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” the NRA said in a statement.

The association said such devices “should be subject to additional regulations.”

Police found bump stocks on several firearms in the hotel room of the alleged gunman who killed more than 50 people and injured hundreds more in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

In the wake of the shooting, conservatives have made a point of bringing up that the ATF decided to allow the sale of bump stocks in 2010, when former President Barack Obama was in office. The NRA also cited that approval in its statement.

Politico on Thursday reported that the NRA’s own shooting range does not allow bump stocks.