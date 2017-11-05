Warner: Russia Had ‘Fairly Organized Effort’ To Contact Trump Campaign

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Sunday said Russia had “what appeared to be a fairly organized effort” to reach out to members of President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“What we did see this week, though, was one more example of at least where the Russians had what appeared to be a fairly organized effort in terms of trying to reach out to folks affiliated with the Trump campaign to share “dirt” or emails about Hillary Clinton,” Warner said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“Have you interviewed George Papadopoulos?” Chuck Todd asked, referring to Trump’s former campaign adviser who pleaded guilty in October to lying to the FBI.

“Listen, I’m not going to talk about which witnesses that we’ve seen or not seen,” Warner said. “But the chairman and I did indicate that Mr. Papadopoulos had been on our screen for a long time.”