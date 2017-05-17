TPM Livewire

Senate Intel Committee Wants Comey Memos And Testimony

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speak during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, on the Committee's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published May 17, 2017 12:29 pm

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday invited fired FBI director James Comey to testify and asked the FBI to turn over any memos Comey may have written about communications with the White House about the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) sent the ousted FBI director a letter asking him to testify in both open and closed sessions.

They also asked Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe for “any notes or memorandum” Comey may have written “regarding any communications he may have had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to investigations into Russia’s efforts.”

The request comes one day after an explosive New York Times report alleging that President Donald Trump asked Comey in February to shut down the FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn – and that Comey detailed the conversation in a memo at the time.

Separately, House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) has also asked McCabe for “all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications” between Trump and Comey.

Chaffetz said he would issue a subpoena for the material if need be.

