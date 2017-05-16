Chaffetz Says He Wants To See Comey Memo: ‘I Have My Subpoena Pen Ready’

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Tuesday said that he is ready to issue a subpoena for a memo that fired FBI Director James Comey reportedly wrote documenting a request President Donald Trump made for him to shut down his bureau’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Chaffetz tweeted that his panel “is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists.”

“I need to see it sooner rather than later,” he said. “I have my subpoena pen ready.”