TPM Livewire

Chaffetz Says He Wants To See Comey Memo: ‘I Have My Subpoena Pen Ready’

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published May 16, 2017 7:05 pm

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Tuesday said that he is ready to issue a subpoena for a memo that fired FBI Director James Comey reportedly wrote documenting a request President Donald Trump made for him to shut down his bureau’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Chaffetz tweeted that his panel “is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists.”

“I need to see it sooner rather than later,” he said. “I have my subpoena pen ready.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Chaffetz Says He Wants To See Comey Memo: 'I Have My Subpoena Pen Ready' 9 seconds ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Tuesday said that he is ready to...

Cummings Calls NYT Report A 'Smoking Gun With A Lot Of Dark Smoke' 11 minutes ago

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday described a New York...

Sen. Angus King: We Are Getting Closer To The Possibility Of Impeaching Trump 21 minutes ago

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) on Tuesday said that if President Donald Trump asked James...

Citing NYT Report, Schumer Tells Colleagues 'History Is Watching' 34 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to the Senate floor Tuesday to condemn...

NYT: Trump Suggested Comey Jail Journos Who Publish Classified Information about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump suggested to ousted FBI Director James Comey that journalists who publish...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.