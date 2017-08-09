TPM Livewire

WSJ Editorial Board Goes After Steve Bannon

PIN-IT
Sipa USA via AP
By Published August 9, 2017 11:05 am

The Wall Street Journal editorial board took aim at the Trump White House on Tuesday, calling out chief strategist Steve Bannon for fueling infighting aimed at new chief of staff John Kelly and others.

“[N]otice the alt-right brigades who seem to rise up as if on call to smite some White House policy opponent of aide Steve Bannon,” the paper wrote, adding: “The former Breitbart publisher has been a White House survivor, but his warring habits have also been responsible for much of the White House dysfunction.”

“Mr. Trump may worry about the damage Mr. Bannon and his allies could do to his Administration if he is no longer part of the White House team,” the editorial concluded. “But if his minions continue to vilify his colleagues inside the White House, how can anyone tell the difference?”

The rebuke of Bannon — and, more notably, of Trump’s leadership — comes after reports that media properties owned by conservative mogul Robert Murdoch, including the Journal, have soured on Trump, despite the pair’s reportedly active phone habit.

Murdoch’s properties still strongly embrace the fringe elements of Trump economic and political support. In a May 31 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, for example, Blackwater founder Erik Prince made the argument for an “East India Company approach” of privatizing the war in Afghanistan (and likely enriching himself).

And Fox News’ coverage of Democratic staffer Seth Rich’s murder — which conspiracists allege was the result of Rich leaking internal communications to Wikileaks — has prompted even more calls in the UK for further scrutiny of Murdoch’s proposed purchase of Sky Television.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WSJ Editorial Board Goes After Steve Bannon 3 minutes ago

The Wall Street Journal editorial board took aim at the Trump White House on...

Trump Aide Swings At McConnell's 'Excuses' For Failed O'Care Repeal 37 minutes ago

President Donald Trump’s social media director on Wednesday took aim at Senate Majority Leader...

GOP Sen. Warns Trump Needs Congress' Approval For Preemptive Strike On NK 43 minutes ago

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) on Tuesday evening warned that President Donald Trump would need approval...

Report: Trump Camp Hands Over 20K Pages Of Docs Related To Russia Probe about 1 hours ago

Donald Trump's presidential campaign has turned over more than 20,000 pages of documents the...

Gorka On Critics Of Trump's North Korea Rhetoric: 'Support The Executive' about 1 hours ago

White House adviser Sebastian Gorka said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s threatening of North...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.