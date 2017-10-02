TPM Livewire

Videos Show Terror Of Las Vegas Shooting Massacre

John Locher/AP
Published October 2, 2017 10:04 am

A shooting on Sunday night at a Las Vegas music festival has left at least 50 people dead and hundreds injured. Vegas police say they believe the suspected shooter, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, fatally shot himself before the police could enter his hotel room.

Videos from the scene showed the chaos as people ran or ducked from the spray of bullets coming from the suspect, who was firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Warning: Content may be disturbing.

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
