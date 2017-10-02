Videos Show Terror Of Las Vegas Shooting Massacre

A shooting on Sunday night at a Las Vegas music festival has left at least 50 people dead and hundreds injured. Vegas police say they believe the suspected shooter, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, fatally shot himself before the police could enter his hotel room.
Videos from the scene showed the chaos as people ran or ducked from the spray of bullets coming from the suspect, who was firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.
Warning: Content may be disturbing.
Harrowing video of mass shooting during @Jason_Aldean set of #Route91Harvest Festival in #LasVegas. #MandalayBay pic.twitter.com/gaXgDBbZKV
— Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) October 2, 2017
People duck for cover as dozens of gunshots ring out at Las Vegas concert; at least 50 dead, 400 injured. https://t.co/S5591vlvwH pic.twitter.com/5yksAlGgqW
— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017
I am at @UMCSN, Nevada's only level-one trauma center. @LVMPD has shut down most surrounding streets to traffic #MandalayBay #Route91 pic.twitter.com/Ef923qeYDf
— Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) October 2, 2017
Armada of police flooding into the strip. #Activeshooter #mandalaybay @KTNV pic.twitter.com/apy7w2us2A
— Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) October 2, 2017
