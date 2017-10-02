Videos Show Terror Of Las Vegas Shooting Massacre

A shooting on Sunday night at a Las Vegas music festival has left at least 50 people dead and hundreds injured. Vegas police say they believe the suspected shooter, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, fatally shot himself before the police could enter his hotel room.

Videos from the scene showed the chaos as people ran or ducked from the spray of bullets coming from the suspect, who was firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Warning: Content may be disturbing.

People duck for cover as dozens of gunshots ring out at Las Vegas concert; at least 50 dead, 400 injured. https://t.co/S5591vlvwH pic.twitter.com/5yksAlGgqW — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

WATCH: Witness video shows 22,000-person concert as gunman opens fire from 32nd floor of Las Vegas hotel. https://t.co/OMMlwif54N pic.twitter.com/PhKnK8fMdM — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

Video shows concertgoers crouching and taking cover as gunfire rings out near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. https://t.co/tkK8DfpYKx pic.twitter.com/BxOtSQ4wzf — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows the terrifying moments a gunman opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas. https://t.co/gnEuPESjCR pic.twitter.com/kLnx8cL6Zy — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017

Video shows people ducking for cover then starting to flee as gunshots first ring out at Las Vegas concert. https://t.co/pDS05VgEYs pic.twitter.com/DBYLDe9H9i — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

VIDEO: Shots heard as a gunman turned a Las Vegas concert into a killing field, murdering at least 50 people. https://t.co/00KubPYkvW pic.twitter.com/02NQ4kuA0z — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017