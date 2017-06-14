TPM Livewire

Rep. Steve Scalise Undergoing Surgery, In Stable Condition After Shooting

Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA
By Published June 14, 2017 9:51 am

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is currently undergoing surgery after being shot Wednesday morning at a Republican congressional baseball team practice outside of Washington, D.C., according to the congressman’s office.

Scalise’s office said he was in “good spirits” and talked to his wife before entering surgery. Scalise is in stable condition, according to his office’s statement.

“We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers,” Scalise’s office said.

Read the statement below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
PIN-IT
Most Popular

