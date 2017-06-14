Rep. Steve Scalise Undergoing Surgery, In Stable Condition After Shooting

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is currently undergoing surgery after being shot Wednesday morning at a Republican congressional baseball team practice outside of Washington, D.C., according to the congressman’s office.

Scalise’s office said he was in “good spirits” and talked to his wife before entering surgery. Scalise is in stable condition, according to his office’s statement.

“We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers,” Scalise’s office said.

Read the statement below: