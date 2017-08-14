TPM Livewire

Trump Responds To Criticism: White Supremacists ‘Have Been Condemned’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks about the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in the Diplomatic Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 14, 2017 3:25 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed questions about his two-day delay before condemning hate groups by name after a white supremacist rally turned deadly over the weekend.

“Mr. President, can you explain why you did not condemn those hate groups by name over the weekend?” CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Trump after a bill signing ceremony at the White House.

“They’ve been condemned,” Trump replied. “They have been condemned.”

Trump did in fact condemn “criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups” on Monday from the White House, but only after intense criticism after he blamed “many sides” for the carnage in Charlottesville on Saturday.

The white supremacist rally in the city was held in response to the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. One man who had earlier been photographed with a white supremacist group allegedly drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring more than a dozen.

Acosta followed up, referencing a planned press conference that Trump on Friday had promised would occur Monday: “And why are we not having a press conference today? You said on Friday we’d have a press conference?”

“We had a press conference,” Trump said. “We just had a press conference.”

Trump had not just held a press conference. That would involve answering journalist’s questions at more length than responding to shouted requests after a bill signing.

“Can we ask you more questions, then, sir?” Acosta asked.

“It doesn’t bother me at all, but I like real news, not fake news,” Trump responded. “You’re fake news. Thank you everybody.”

Acosta shouted as Trump left: “Haven’t you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?”

Watch below via ABC News: 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Responds To Criticism: White Supremacists 'Have Been Condemned' (VIDEO) 2 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed questions about his two-day delay before condemning hate...

Gallup: Trump Approval Hits All-Time Low Amid Carnage In Charlottesville about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump's approval rating hit an all-time low amid violent clashes in Charlottesville over the...

Trump 'Seriously Considering' Pardoning Criminal 'Sheriff Joe' Arpaio about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was considering pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff...

Alex Jones Says Charlottesville 'Looks Staged,' Recalls Jews Posing As Nazis about 2 hours ago

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said over the weekend that he believed the white supremacist rally...

Trump Finally Condemns Hate Groups, Two Days After Violence At C'Ville Rally about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday finally condemned "white supremacists and other hate groups," two...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.