Trump: ‘We Will See’ If Tillerson Sticks Around For ‘Duration’ Of Presidency

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Published November 3, 2017 8:38 am

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State is “working hard” and “doing his best,” but that doesn’t mean his future in the position is certain.

Appearing on Fox News’ new Laura Ingraham show Thursday night, Trump said there are “some people” within the State Department “that I’m not happy with there,” but praised Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s work ethic. When asked whether Tillerson would be in the White House “for the duration,” Trump gave a clumsy non-answer.

“Well, we will see, I don’t know who’s gonna be — duration? I think the duration — I’ll tell you this, I don’t think any President in nine months has done the job that we’ve done and that includes bills being passed by Congress … I think we’re close to 70 bills, maybe over 70 bills, it’s almost close to a record,” he said, proceeding to pat himself on the back over the approval of his Supreme Court justice nominee and the economy.     

The President’s “we will see” answer about the fate of Tillerson follows recent reports about the pair’s rocky relationship. Over the summer, Tillerson reportedly called Trump a “moron” and wanted to resign. In response, Trump implied he has a higher IQ than his secretary of state.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
