Trump Again Calls Warren ‘Pocahontas’ In Twitter Rant On Clinton And DNC

Susan Walsh/AP
During a tirade on Twitter about the 2016 Democratic primary and claims from former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile, President Donald Trump revived his “Pocahontas” nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) that he used during the 2016 campaign.

In an excerpt published Thursday from her forthcoming book, Brazile accused Hillary Clinton’s campaign of taking control over the Democratic National Committee before Clinton won the primary. She wrote that the Clinton campaign signed a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC nearly a year before Clinton secured the Democratic presidential nomination.

Later on Thursday, Warren told CNN that she believes the DNC favored Clinton during the primary.

The President pounced on Brazile’s claims to accuse the Clinton campaign of “collusion” and took the opportunity to attempt to diss Warren, who has said she has Native American heritage. Trump called Warren “Pocahontas” several times during the 2016 campaign.

Trump’s focus on Brazile’s claim is just the latest narrative he has grabbed ahold of in the past week. As special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe has intensified, Trump has increasingly tried to shift the narrative to his former campaign rival. The President on Thursday called for the Justice Department to investigate the Clinton campaign’s decision to fund opposition research that eventually became the dossier alleging ties between Trump and Russia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
