Trump Laments He Can’t Order DOJ To Investigate Hillary Clinton

Shawn Thew/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published November 3, 2017 7:19 am

President Donald Trump vented about the wall between the White House and the Justice Department in a Thursday interview, complaining that he’s unable to ask the DOJ or FBI to investigation Hillary Clinton.

“The saddest thing is that because I’m the president of the United States I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department. I’m not supposed to be involved with the FBI. I’m not supposed to be doing the kinds of things that I would love to be doing. And I’m very frustrated by it,” Trump told WMAL’s Larry O’Connor in a radio interview.

Trump has been on a tear recently, bashing the Clinton campaign for helping fund opposition research that eventually became the dossier alleging ties between Trump and Russia. He’s also renewed his focus on a uranium deal completed while Clinton was serving as secretary of state, though Clinton did not have full power over the deal.

“Why aren’t they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with the dossier, and the kind of money?” Trump asked O’Connor. “I don’t know, is it possible that they paid $12.4 million for the dossier? And how was it – which is total phony, fake – and how was it used?”

Trump has claimed that Democrats spent $12.4 million on the dossier, an inflated number. Democrats paid the law firm Perkins Coie $12.4 million to represent the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 race. However, not all of that $12.4 million went toward the opposition research that became the dossier. Fusion GPS, the firm that commissioned the dossier, says that Perkins Coie paid the firm about $1 million and that Fusion GPS paid former MI6 officer Christopher Steele $168,000 for his work on the dossier.

Apparently still frustrated, the President repeated his call for investigations into Clinton and the DNC in a series of tweets Friday morning.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
Trump Laments He Can't Order DOJ To Investigate Hillary Clinton

