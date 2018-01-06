TPM Livewire

Trump Insists He’s A ‘Very Stable Genius’ In Unhinged Twitter Rant

on January 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America
Published January 6, 2018 10:40 am

President Donald Trump woke up angry on Saturday morning and vented on Twitter with a rant defending his mental state and intelligence.

The Saturday morning tirade was Trump’s latest response to a new book about his campaign and administration, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” In the book, Wolff describes a chaotic campaign and White House, and quotes former Trump staffers, like Steve Bannon, criticizing Trump and his operation.

Before the book was officially released, the White House bashed the book as “trashy tabloid fiction” and Trump denounced Bannon over his comments to Wolff. Lawyers for Trump also threatened Bannon and Wolff in cease and desist letters. Trump on Friday morning claimed that he never spoke to Wolff for the book and charged that the tell-all is full of lies.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
