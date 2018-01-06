Trump Insists He’s A ‘Very Stable Genius’ In Unhinged Twitter Rant

President Donald Trump woke up angry on Saturday morning and vented on Twitter with a rant defending his mental state and intelligence.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

The Saturday morning tirade was Trump’s latest response to a new book about his campaign and administration, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” In the book, Wolff describes a chaotic campaign and White House, and quotes former Trump staffers, like Steve Bannon, criticizing Trump and his operation.

Before the book was officially released, the White House bashed the book as “trashy tabloid fiction” and Trump denounced Bannon over his comments to Wolff. Lawyers for Trump also threatened Bannon and Wolff in cease and desist letters. Trump on Friday morning claimed that he never spoke to Wolff for the book and charged that the tell-all is full of lies.