Trump Throws Twitter Tantrum, Trashes Tell-All Tale

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Washington.
By Published January 5, 2018 10:41 am

The President is mad online.

That in itself isn’t unusual, but perhaps Donald Trump’s anger is slightly more pronounced after the early publication of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Michael Wolff’s access-fueled accounting of the President’s tumultuous tenure, based on the named and unnamed testimony of those who work with him.

“I never spoke to him for book,” the President grunted Thursday night. (Wolff said that isn’t true.)

It continued: 

