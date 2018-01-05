Trump Throws Twitter Tantrum, Trashes Tell-All Tale

The President is mad online.

That in itself isn’t unusual, but perhaps Donald Trump’s anger is slightly more pronounced after the early publication of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Michael Wolff’s access-fueled accounting of the President’s tumultuous tenure, based on the named and unnamed testimony of those who work with him.

“I never spoke to him for book,” the President grunted Thursday night. (Wolff said that isn’t true.)

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

It continued:



The Fake News Media barely mentions the fact that the Stock Market just hit another New Record and that business in the U.S. is booming…but the people know! Can you imagine if “O” was president and had these numbers – would be biggest story on earth! Dow now over 25,000. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018