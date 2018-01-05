TPM Livewire

Wolff Defends Trump Book: POTUS ‘Has Less Credibility Than Perhaps Anyone’

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published January 5, 2018 10:14 am

Michael Wolff, author of the buzzy book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” said Friday that President Donald Trump’s protestations about the book’s accuracy — including a cease and desist letter from Trump’s lawyers to Wolff’s publisher — come from someone “who has less credibility than perhaps anyone who has ever walked on Earth at this point.”

“He’s helping me prove the point of the book,” Wolff said on NBC’s “Today,” referring to Trump’s attempts to shut it down. “This is extraordinary that a President of the United States would try to stop the publication of a book.”

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked Wolff about Trump’s claim, in a tweet Thursday night, that “I never spoke to him for book.”

“I absolutely spoke to the President,” Wolff said. “Whether he realized it was an interview or not, I don’t know. But it certainly was not off the record.”

“I’ve spent about three hours with the President over the course of the campaign and in the White House,” he continued. “So my window into Donald Trump is pretty significant.”

The author admitted to saying “whatever was necessary to get the story,” when asked about his incredible access to the White House and its staff, and acknowledged that his reporting was necessarily based on obscuring the sources of individual tidbits of information.

I want to be careful about who I spoke to, because the nature of this kind of book is you kind of grant everyone a veil,” he said.

“I work like every journalist works,” Wolff said. “I have recordings, I have notes. I am certainly and absolutely, in every way, comfortable with everything I’ve reported in this book.”

“One hundred percent of the people around him” questioned the President’s intelligence and fitness for office, Wolff said.

That apparently includes his family: Jared and Ivanka Trump, Wolff said, are in a “deep legal quagmire” and “put everything on him,” referring to the President.

“They all say he is like a child,” Wolff said, characterizing the descriptions of Trump by those around him. “He has a need for immediate gratification.”

Wolff offered one extraordinary observation: The President’s closest advisers notice him repeating stories after increasingly short intervals of time.

“What’s the suggestion there?” Guthrie asked. “That goes beyond saying ‘Okay, the President’s not an intellectual.’ What are you arguing there? You say, for example, that he was at Mar-a-Lago and didn’t recognize lifelong friends.”

“I will quote Steve Bannon,” Wolff said. “He’s lost it.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Wolff Defends Trump Book: POTUS 'Has Less Credibility Than Perhaps Anyone' 2 minutes ago

Michael Wolff, author of the buzzy book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White...

After Voter Fraud Panel Gets Disbanded, Kobach Files Charges Against 2 Voters about 16 hours ago

Wednesday’s disbanding of his federal commission on voter fraud won’t stop Kansas Secretary of...

GOP Donor Mercer: My Family Doesn't Back Bannon's 'Recent Actions' about 17 hours ago

Conservative megadonor Rebekah Mercer on Thursday said her family does not support former White...

A New Twist In The Story Of Jewish Attorney Cited By Kayla Moore about 17 hours ago

Kayla Moore, the wife of failed Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, confirmed the...

Publisher Releasing Wolff Book Early Amid Furor From Trump, White House about 18 hours ago

The publisher of Michael Wolff's book about President Donald Trump's administration and campaign, which...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.