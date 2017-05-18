TPM Livewire

Back On Twitter, Trump Throws Tantrum Over DOJ Appointing Special Counsel

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks to Associated Press Chief White House Correspondent Julie Pace in the Oval Office in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published May 18, 2017 9:22 am

In two tweets Thursday morning, President Donald Trump dispensed with the notion that he had taken in stride the news of the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel for the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

After the DOJ announced late Wednesday that former FBI Director Robert Mueller had been chosen as special counsel in the investigation, which is also looking into whether Trump campaign officials colluded with Russian operatives, Trump reportedly huddled with aides before releasing a fairly mild, one-paragraph reaction.

But speaking directly to his supporters Thursday, he called the investigation a “witch hunt” yet again and lashed out at the Obama administration and his opponent Hillary Clinton:

(The original version of the above tweet spelled counsel “councel” but was otherwise the same.)

The tweets recalled the advice he gave to graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy hours before Mueller’s appointment was first announced.

“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately,” he complained, after telling the cadets to never give up in the face of adversity. “Especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Chaffetz To Step Down Next Month 2 minutes ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) is expected to announce that he plans to...

Are White House Press Briefings About To Get A Lot Less Spice-y? about 1 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer won't be meeting the press quite as often once...

Chaffetz: 'I Question' Whether Comey Memos Are 'Actually There' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Two days after threatening to use his “subpoena pen” to get his hands on...

Back On Twitter, Trump Throws Tantrum Over DOJ Appointing Special Counsel about 3 hours ago

In two tweets Thursday morning, President Donald Trump dispensed with the notion that he had...

Ex-Fox News Honcho Roger Ailes Dead At 77 about 3 hours ago

Fox News reported Thursday morning that its founder, Roger Ailes, has died at the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.