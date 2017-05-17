Trump: Special Counsel Will Prove My Team Didn’t Collude With Russia

President Donald Trump responded Wednesday to the appointment of a special counsel to head the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying the development would “confirm” that there was “no collusion” between his campaign and Russia.

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,” Trump said in a statement. “I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country.”