Trump Calls McCain A ‘Hero’ Now That He Will Return To DC For O’care Vote

President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 7:17 am

Now that Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) is trekking to Capitol Hill Tuesday despite a brain cancer diagnosis, President Donald Trump called him an “American hero” on Tuesday morning.

Trump’s tweet is especially notable given that during the 2016 campaign, Trump questioned whether McCain should be considered a war hero because he was “captured.” During a July 2015 event, Trump said that McCain “is a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

After McCain was diagnosed with cancer, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if Trump regrets suggesting that the senator is not a war hero.

“I’m not sure about that,” she replied.

 

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
