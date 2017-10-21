Trump Tweets Up A Storm About ‘Discredited’ Dossier, Facebook Ads

President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon claimed a controversial dossier alleging ties between himself and Russia has been “discredited” (it hasn’t) and claimed a Russian firm spent a “tiny” amount of money on political Facebook ads.

Lawyers representing the firm that assembled the so-called Trump dossier on Friday asked a judge to block House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) subpoena to the firm’s bank for the identify of the client who commissioned the document.

Trump attacked the dossier on Thursday as well. While much of the information it contains has not been substantiated, a number of the claims in the document have been reinforced by new information.

The “tiny” amount of money Trump referred to that was spent on Facebook ads during the 2016 election by a Russian “troll farm” was $100,000.

Facebook in October said an “estimated 10 million people” saw those ads.

Officials behind the now discredited "Dossier" plead the Fifth. Justice Department and/or FBI should immediately release who paid for it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017