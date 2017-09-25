TPM Livewire

Trump: Price’s Use Of Private Jets Is ‘Different,’ ‘We’re Looking Into It’

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published September 25, 2017 8:51 am

President Donald Trump said that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s use of private jets for official business travel is “different” than what’s been done by other members of his cabinet.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Trump acknowledged the department’s inspector general’s probe into Price’s use of charter jets, which could have reportedly cost taxpayers at least $300,000 since May.

When asked about Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s use of a private jet to fly from New York to Washington, D.C. in August, Trump said he “didn’t think” Mnuchin did that, despite reports investigators are looking into the flight that cost taxpayers $25,000.

Why don’t you check your records before you make a statement. As I understood it – I don’t know much about it – I haven’t heard about it, but I understand he never took that flight,” he said, according to the White House pool report. “As far as Secretary Price is concerned, that’s different. We’re looking into it.”

On Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders firmed up Trump’s comments, saying Price’s use of private jets “wasn’t White House approved travel” and that all use of private charters has been suspended until the probe is complete.

The HHS inspector general announced Friday it was requesting documents related to Price’s travel and his staff’s justifications for picking private charter options over commercial flights.

Politico reported last week that Price had taken at least five private charter flights to conduct official business up and down the East Coast this month. These reports prompted five Democratic congressional leaders to write Levinson, requesting an investigation into the matter.

On Thursday, Politico said the agency secretary had used private planes for travel at least 24 times since May, at the cost of at least $300,000.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House: 'Absurd' To Say We're At War With North Korea 13 minutes ago

The White House on Monday firmly pushed back on reports that North Korea’s top diplomat...

WH Spokeswoman: NFL Players Should Protest Police, Not The American Flag 21 minutes ago

In the first White House press briefing since President Donald Trump bashed NFL players who...

Cassidy: If We Can’t Win Over Susan Collins, My Repeal Bill Is Dead 29 minutes ago

Appearing on CNN Monday shortly before the one and only hearing on Republican senator’s last-ditch...

Louisiana GOPer Wants To Nix Funding For NFL's Saints After Players Protest about 1 hours ago

A Republican Louisiana lawmaker on Monday proposed cutting millions in state tax dollars and...

Trump: McCain Voting Down Repeal Was 'Tremendous Slap In The Face' To GOP about 2 hours ago

During an interview Monday morning on the Alabama-based "Rick and Bubba" radio show, President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.