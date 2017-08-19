Trump Tweets His Thanks To Steve Bannon After White House Ouster

President Donald Trump Saturday morning published a tweet thanking Steve Bannon for his time working for him, focusing on Bannon’s role in Trump’s presidential campaign.

I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Bannon unceremoniously left his role as White House chief strategist on Friday following several weeks of reports indicating that Bannon’s influence in the White House and popularity with the rest of Trump’s aides were fading.

Shortly after the White House confirmed that Bannon would leave the administration on Friday, Breitbart News announced Bannon’s return to the conservative news website. Bannon said that he will continue to fight for Trump’s agenda from the outside.