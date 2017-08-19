TPM Livewire

Trump Tweets His Thanks To Steve Bannon After White House Ouster

PIN-IT
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 19, 2017 10:49 am

President Donald Trump Saturday morning published a tweet thanking Steve Bannon for his time working for him, focusing on Bannon’s role in Trump’s presidential campaign.

Bannon unceremoniously left his role as White House chief strategist on Friday following several weeks of reports indicating that Bannon’s influence in the White House and popularity with the rest of Trump’s aides were fading.

Shortly after the White House confirmed that Bannon would leave the administration on Friday, Breitbart News announced Bannon’s return to the conservative news website. Bannon said that he will continue to fight for Trump’s agenda from the outside.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Tweets His Thanks To Steve Bannon After White House Ouster 5 seconds ago

President Donald Trump Saturday morning published a tweet thanking Steve Bannon for his time...

Kal Penn To Trump: 'You Can't Break Up With Us After We Broke Up With You' about 17 hours ago

Actor Kal Penn had a simple message for President Donald Trump Friday afternoon: “You...

CNN Host Needs A Sip Of Water Just To Finish Describing Trump's Month about 18 hours ago

CNN's Brooke Bannon on Friday took a novel approach to recounting the month's coverage...

Breitbart Editor Declares 'WAR,' Warns Of 'Schwarzenegger 2.0' Without Bannon about 20 hours ago

After declaring “WAR” following news of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s ouster, Breitbart...

Six Flags Park In Texas Replaces 5 Flags With Stars And Stripes about 20 hours ago

More like one flag. The Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington, Texas...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.