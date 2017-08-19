Bannon Returns To Breitbart Where He Plans To Keep Boosting Trump

Steve Bannon, who was ousted from his role as White House chief strategist on Friday, will return to his former home of Breitbart News, the right wing news website that has served as a platform for white nationalists.

“The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today,” Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said in a statement Friday announcing Bannon’s return just a few hours after Bannon’s White House exit. “Breitbart gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda.”

Bannon led Breitbart’s Friday evening editorial meeting, where he told staff to work hard to advance a conservative agenda, Bloomberg News reported.

Upon his ouster, Bannon said that he plans to fight for President Donald Trump, just from the outside.

“In many ways, I think I can be more effective fighting from the outside for the agenda President Trump ran on,” Bannon told the New York Times. “And anyone who stands in our way, we will go to war with.”

One of his first battles will reportedly be over funding the border wall. Bannon has told associates that he plans on urging Trump to demand that any spending resolution include funding to begin building the border wall, according to the New York Times.