Trump Says NYT Story On Sessions Recusal Was ‘Off’ But Won’t Elaborate

By Published January 6, 2018 2:16 pm

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that a New York Times report that the he directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from the Russia probe was “off,” but he did not outright deny making that demand.

“Everything I did is 100 percent proper. The story by the way in the Times was way off, or at least off. Everything that I’ve done is 100 percent proper. That’s what I do, is I do things proper,” Trump said when asked if he told the White House counsel to tell Sessions not to recuse himself, as the New York Times reported.

Asked how the New York Times story was “off,” Trump simply replied, “You’ll find out. But the story was off.”

Trump also addressed why he felt compelled to defend his mental stability in a Saturday morning Twitter rant.

“Only because I went to the best colleges, or college. I went to — I had a situation where I was a very excellent student, came out and made billions and billions of dollars, became one of the top business people. Went to television and for ten years was a tremendous success, as you probably have heard. Ran for president one time and won,” Trump said when asked about his tweets.

Trump then denied that he spoke with the author of the new book “Fire and Fury,” Michael Wolff, and said he was “heartened” that members of the “fake news media” defended him “because they know the author and they know he’s a fraud.”

