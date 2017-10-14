TPM Livewire

Trump Still Touts Obamacare Sabotage In Late Night, Early Morning Tweets

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump smiles as he announces in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, that Kirstjen Nielsen, a cybersecurity expert and deputy White House chief of staff is his choice to be the next Homeland Security Secretary. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published October 14, 2017 9:41 am

Late Friday night and early into Saturday morning, President Donald Trump fired off tweets continuing to defend his latest moves in undermining Obamacare.

Trump’s latest health care tweets come on the heels of his refusal to pay Obamacare’s cost-sharing reduction payments (CSRs) and his announcement of an executive order making it easier for individuals to buy insurance plans that don’t comply with Obamacare requirements.

Trump’s Friday night tweets echoed what he tweeted earlier that morning by putting pressure on Democrats to cooperate with his attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Trump’s Saturday morning tweets piggybacked off the justification he gave Friday on cutting off CSRs by saying the payments had only served to prop up the stock prices of insurance companies.

CSRs were regular subsidies to insurance companies authorized by the executive branch until Thursday night. These subsidies were made to lower the cost of health care for low-income people — those earning between 100 and 250 percent of the federal poverty line — buying insurance on Obamacare’s exchanges.

The decision to end the payments came after the Trump administration threatened to cut off the subsidies for months. The constant threat has caused instability in the health care marketplaces as insurers raised their rates or left areas altogether out of fear that Trump would cut off the crucial subsidies.

Without CSRs, health care markets risk becoming even more destabilized. The Congressional Budget Office projected in August that cutting off CSRs would increase the federal deficit nearly $200 billion between 2017 and 2026, and that individuals whose care depended on the payments could see 20 percent higher premiums by 2018, and 25 percent higher premiums by 2020.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPost: Corker Slams Trump For 'Public Castration' Of Tillerson Amid NK Tension 41 minutes ago

The Trump-Corker feud rages on. Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) sees Trump's "public castration" of...

Trump Still Touts Obamacare Sabotage In Late Night, Early Morning Tweets about 3 hours ago

Late Friday night and early into Saturday morning, President Donald Trump fired off tweets...

Smithsonian Announces Artists For Obamas' Portraits: See Their Work about 20 hours ago

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on Friday announced the two artists commissioned to paint...

Trump Defends Cutting Subsidies For Low-Income Obamacare Recipients about 22 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday justified his refusal to pay Obamacare's cost-sharing reduction payments...

Poll: Solid Majority Wants Trump To Fix Obamacare Instead Of Sabotaging It about 1 days ago

A a solid majority of the public — 71 percent — wants to see...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.