Trump To Make Obamacare Subsidy Payments After Threatening To End Them

A White House official confirmed to TPM on Wednesday that the Trump administration will make a multi-billion dollar payment to health insurers to subsidize coverage under the Affordable Care Act for people with severe health needs.

The monthly payment, which Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut off and which some Congress members have decried as a bailout, is due in late August. The decision comes just one day after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released a report showing that cutting off the cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments would cause a spike in health insurance premiums across the individual market, and would increase the federal deficit by nearly $200 billion.