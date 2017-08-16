TPM Livewire

Trump To Make Obamacare Subsidy Payments After Threatening To End Them

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump applauds with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., behind him in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. Trump is announcing the first U.S. assembly plant for electronics giant Foxconn in a project that's expected to result in billions of dollars in investment in the state and create thousands of jobs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 16, 2017 3:53 pm

A White House official confirmed to TPM on Wednesday that the Trump administration will make a multi-billion dollar payment to health insurers to subsidize coverage under the Affordable Care Act for people with severe health needs.

The monthly payment, which Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut off and which some Congress members have decried as a bailout, is due in late August. The decision comes just one day after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released a report showing that cutting off the cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments would cause a spike in health insurance premiums across the individual market, and would increase the federal deficit by nearly $200 billion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump To Make Obamacare Subsidy Payments After Threatening To End Them 5 seconds ago

A White House official confirmed to TPM on Wednesday that the Trump administration will make a...

Sessions Condemns Any Who 'Accept Or Apologize For' Bigotry, Skips Over Trump 15 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday condemned those who "accept or apologize for" bigotry, but...

Reports: Bannon Was 'Thrilled,' 'Proud' After Trump's Charlottesville Presser about 1 hours ago

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was reportedly “thrilled” and “proud” after President Donald...

Report: Ex-FBI Counterespionage Chief Leaves Mueller's Russia Probe Team about 1 hours ago

A top FBI investigator who oversaw the probe into Hillary Clinton's email set-up has stepped...

Johnson: Can We Move On From Trump Defending White Supremacists Already about 2 hours ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) signaled on Wednesday that he’s tired of questions about President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.