Trump Calls For Immigration Crackdown After NYC Subway Blast

President Donald Trump on Monday used a bombing in New York City to once again advocate for stricter limits on immigration into the United States.

Calling his executive action to restrict travel from six Muslim-majority nations — in addition to travel from North Korea and for some Venezuelan officials and their families — “just one step,” Trump argued for further congressional action.

“Congress must end chain migration,” he wrote, presumably referring to the preferential visa status given to some migrants with family members who are U.S. citizens. “Congress must also act on my Administration’s other proposals to enhance domestic security, including increasing the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, enhancing the arrest and detention authorities for immigration officers, and ending fraud and abuse in our immigration system.”

It’s not immediately clear how the latter proposals would have prevented the suspect in Monday’s bombing, Akayed Ullah, 27, originally from Bangladesh, from carrying out his alleged attack.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said Monday that Ullah had been admitted to the United States in 2011 “after presenting a passport displaying an F43 family immigrant visa.”

“The suspect is a Lawful Permanent Resident from Bangladesh who benefited from extended family chain migration,” the spokesperson, Tyler Q. Houlton, wrote on Twitter.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services defines F43 visa holders as the children of F41 visa holders, who in turn are defined as the brothers or sisters of U.S. citizens.

Trump also advocated for “the strongest penalty allowed by law, including the death penalty in appropriate cases” for those convicted on terrorism charges.

Following the White House’s acknowledgement that the President had been briefed on the bombing Monday morning, he made no mention of it in four subsequent tweets.

Read Trump’s full statement below: