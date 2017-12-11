TPM Livewire

Trump Rages About NYT Story As NYPD Responds To Subway Bomb

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published December 11, 2017 9:51 am

President Donald Trump on Monday railed against the media on Twitter not long after the New York Police Department confirmed that a pipe bomb detonated in the New York City subway.

Trump’s tweet pushing back on a the New York Times story about his television-viewing habits came after the White House confirmed he had been briefed on the explosion, but before Trump made any public comment about the incident.

The President claimed that the New York Times story was “false” and that he rarely watches CNN or MSNBC.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Trump begins his days by watching cable news and spends at least four hours each day, and sometimes as much as eight hours, watching the news on television.

The Times defended its reporting on Monday in response to Trump’s tweet.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
