Trump Starts Twitter Feud With Sen. Blumenthal: You’re A ‘Con Artist’

Despite weeks-old claims from President Donald Trump that he has “very little time” to watch TV, the President launched an attack on Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on Monday just minutes after the senator appeared on CNN discussing the Russia investigation.

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” Monday morning, Blumenthal said the investigation into Russia’s involvement in meddling in the U.S. election and “potential collusion” by the Trump campaign “must be pursued.”

“The impanelment of the grand jury shows that Bob Mueller is pursuing this potential wrongdoing by the Russians, the attack on our democracy, seriously and diligently and there is no minimizing or diminishing that attack by the Russians,” he said. “It was purposeful and relentless and it involved propaganda and hacking into our voting machines, or at least attempted to, and potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice. That investigation must be pursued.”

The President launched his Twitter attack on the senator minutes later, bringing up old reports from the New York Times that Blumenthal lied about serving in Vietnam while he was running for the U.S. Senate and calling him “a phony Vietnam con artist.”

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

…conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

About an hour and a half later, Blumenthal shot back, telling Trump his “bullying hasn’t work before and it won’t work now,” adding, “no one is above the law.”

Mr. President: Your bullying hasn't worked before and it won't work now. No one is above the law. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 7, 2017

This issue isn't about me – it's about the Special Counsel's independence and integrity. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 7, 2017

The President’s tweets follow a recent report from Bloomberg News that said Trump’s new Chief of Staff John Kelly was attempting to rein in the President’s Twitter rants.