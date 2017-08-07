TPM Livewire

Trump Starts Twitter Feud With Sen. Blumenthal: You’re A ‘Con Artist’

Bill Clark/CQPHO
Despite weeks-old claims from President Donald Trump that he has “very little time” to watch TV, the President launched an attack on Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on Monday just minutes after the senator appeared on CNN discussing the Russia investigation.

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” Monday morning, Blumenthal said the investigation into Russia’s involvement in meddling in the U.S. election and “potential collusion” by the Trump campaign “must be pursued.”

“The impanelment of the grand jury shows that Bob Mueller is pursuing this potential wrongdoing by the Russians, the attack on our democracy, seriously and diligently and there is no minimizing or diminishing that attack by the Russians,” he said. “It was purposeful and relentless and it involved propaganda and hacking into our voting machines, or at least attempted to, and potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice. That investigation must be pursued.”

The President launched his Twitter attack on the senator minutes later, bringing up old reports from the New York Times that Blumenthal lied about serving in Vietnam while he was running for the U.S. Senate and calling him “a phony Vietnam con artist.”

About an hour and a half later, Blumenthal shot back, telling Trump his “bullying hasn’t work before and it won’t work now,” adding, “no one is above the law.”

The President’s tweets follow a recent report from Bloomberg News that said Trump’s new Chief of Staff John Kelly was attempting to rein in the President’s Twitter rants. 

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
