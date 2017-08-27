TPM Livewire

Trump Praises ‘Great Talent On The Ground’ After Harvey Makes Landfall

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, to talk about the shooting in Alexandria, Va. where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, where shot during a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published August 27, 2017 8:44 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday lauded “great talent on the ground” and “great coordination” between government agencies after Hurricane Harvey made landfall with heavy rain and wind in Texas.

“Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government,” Trump tweeted. “Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground.”

Rescue efforts continued Sunday after Harvey made landfall on Friday, killing two people and injuring at least 14 more.

The National Hurricane Center early Sunday morning said Harvey continued to cause “catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Praises 'Great Talent On The Ground' After Harvey Makes Landfall 11 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday lauded "great talent on the ground" and "great coordination"...

Through Spox, Ryan Criticizes Arpaio Pardon: 'The Speaker Does Not Agree' about 14 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Saturday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon...

Video Shows Police Standing Back After Man Shoots At Charlottesville Crowd about 15 hours ago

Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting in the direction of a crowd...

'Arizona Republic' Slams Arpaio Pardon: Trump Made It Clear Racism 'Is A Goal' about 16 hours ago

Arizona’s largest newspaper on Friday slammed Donald Trump for using his first presidential pardon to...

Trump Praises Hurricane Response As Harvey Batters Texas about 23 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning tweeted his encouragement to federal, state and local...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.