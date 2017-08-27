Trump Praises ‘Great Talent On The Ground’ After Harvey Makes Landfall

President Donald Trump on Sunday lauded “great talent on the ground” and “great coordination” between government agencies after Hurricane Harvey made landfall with heavy rain and wind in Texas.

“Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government,” Trump tweeted. “Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground.”

Rescue efforts continued Sunday after Harvey made landfall on Friday, killing two people and injuring at least 14 more.

The National Hurricane Center early Sunday morning said Harvey continued to cause “catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas.”