Trump Reacts To Widow’s Interview: We Had A ‘Respectful Conversation’

After Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, spoke out for the first time on Monday about her call with President Donald Trump, the President quickly responded on Twitter, claiming that he said her husband’s name on the call “without hesitation.”

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

During an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Johnson said that Trump seemed to not remember her husband’s name on the call.

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name,” she said. “And that was hurting me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country, and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?”

Johnson also backed up Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) account of the call. Wilson said last week that Trump told Johnson that her husband “knew what he was signing up for.” Trump has repeatedly accused Wilson of lying about the call, even though several people have confirmed her account.