TPM Livewire

Trump Reacts To Widow’s Interview: We Had A ‘Respectful Conversation’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump listens to a questions prior to speaking to members of the media in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published October 23, 2017 8:46 am

After Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, spoke out for the first time on Monday about her call with President Donald Trump, the President quickly responded on Twitter, claiming that he said her husband’s name on the call “without hesitation.”

During an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Johnson said that Trump seemed to not remember her husband’s name on the call.

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name,” she said. “And that was hurting me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country, and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?”

Johnson also backed up Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) account of the call. Wilson said last week that Trump told Johnson that her husband “knew what he was signing up for.” Trump has repeatedly accused Wilson of lying about the call, even though several people have confirmed her account.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bill O’Reilly's New Attack Line: The New York Times Is Out To Get Me! 3 minutes ago

To hear Bill O'Reilly tell it, he's just the target of a media hit...

Opioid Commission Member: We Worry Trump Won't Act To Address Drug Crisis about 2 hours ago

A member of President Donald Trump's opioid commission said in an interview published Monday that...

After Trump Order, DeVos Rescinds 72 Disabled Students Rights Guidelines about 2 hours ago

The Department of Education on Oct. 2 rescinded 72 policy guidance documents related to...

Megyn Kelly Reveals She Complained To Fox News Top Brass About O'Reilly (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

Megyn Kelly revealed Monday that she complained about Bill O'Reilly's behavior to Fox News...

GOP Rep: It's 'Class Warfare' To Keep Top Tax Rate For Million-Dollar Earners about 4 hours ago

Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK) said Monday that maintaining the top marginal tax rate for...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.