TPM Livewire

Trump Lets Loose, Defends War Of Words With NFL At New York Fundraiser

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published September 27, 2017 10:28 am

President Donald Trump took a break Tuesday night from his presidential duties to court donors at a fundraising dinner in Manhattan, delivering a 40-minute speech covering a wide range of topics including his spat with the NFL.

The President proudly discussed the controversy with the NFL that he manufactured when he criticized players who protest during the national anthem at a Friday night rally in Alabama.

“They have a rule, you can’t dance in the end zone, you can’t wear pink socks, one guy’s mother had breast cancer and they wouldn’t let him, you can’t do anything! But you’re allowed to sit down for the national anthem,” Trump said at the dinner, according to an attendee who spoke to Politico.

Trump criticized Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the trend of kneeling during the anthem as a way to protest police treatment of black people, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Politico.

“All Goodell had to do was say there’s rules and you can’t do it, suspend him for a couple games, you would never have had this,” Trump said, as quoted by Politico. “Now you have this whole thing going and it’s a very dangerous thing ‘cause we cannot let anyone disrespect our country like that.”

Trump made the remarks in front of about 150 people at the upscale restaurant Le Cirque to help fundraise for his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee. Attendees paid between $35,000 and $100,000 to attend the swanky dinner.

The President also touched on health care and his communication with world leaders, CNN reported. Trump claimed that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau incorrectly told him that the U.S. has a $11 billion trade surplus with Canada and told a staffer to leave the room and check the numbers, according to CNN’s source in the room. Trump said the staffer returned to say that Trudeau was correct on the number, but did not take into account how Canada benefits from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“With math like that, we’d all be broke,” Trump then said, according to CNN.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN: Trump Was 'Embarrassed And Pissed' Over Endorsing Losing GOPer 4 minutes ago

President Trump was “embarrassed and pissed” following the primary loss of the Republican Senate...

Reports: Trump Physically Mocks McCain And McConnell In Private about 1 hours ago

During a private dinner with conservative activists at the White House this week, President...

Sessions: NFL Should Have 'Rule' Requiring Players To Stand For Anthem about 1 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday said he thinks the NFL should have a...

Bill O'Reilly Returns To Fox As Hannity's Guest, Says He'll 'Come Back' about 2 hours ago

Former Fox News star Bill O'Reilly, who left the network amid accusations of sexual...

Trump Lets Loose, Defends War Of Words With NFL At New York Fundraiser about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump took a break Tuesday night from his presidential duties to court...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.