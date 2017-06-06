Trump To Speak At Religious Conference While Comey Testifies Before Senate

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the keynote speech at a conservative Christian conference on Thursday at the same time former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition announced on Tuesday that Trump will speak at a luncheon on Thursday at its “Road to Majority” event. He spoke at the same conference in 2016 as the Republican nominee. According to an official agenda, the luncheon runs from 11:30–1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Comey is set to testify on Capitol Hill the same day in an open session scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Trump was unable to restrain himself from tweeting about Comey’s last appearance before a congressional committee while the hearing (on Russian interference in the 2016 election) was still in progress.

Comey subsequently fact-checked one of Trump’s tweets contemporaneously “thanks to the modern technology that’s in front of me right here,” as Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) described it.

Trump later cited Comey’s “grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia’s actions” as part of his rationale to fire Comey as director of the FBI, which is why Comey has an imminent repeat engagement with Congress on Thursday.