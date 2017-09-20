Trump Refers To Country That Doesn’t Exist At UN Lunch With African Leaders

President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the health system of an African country that does not exist while speaking at a United Nations working lunch with African leaders.

“In Guinea and Nigeria you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak,” he said. “Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.”

There is no country named Nambia; it was not clear whether Trump had misread the name of Namibia or Zambia.

Asked to clarify, the White House referred TPM to the National Security Council, which did not immediately respond.

Trump, at a lunch with African leaders, refers to the non-existent country of "Nambia." pic.twitter.com/N8megnC1Xi — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 20, 2017

In his remarks, Trump also said that Africa “has tremendous business potential” and cited his “many friends going to your countries trying to get rich.”