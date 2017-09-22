Trump Hits Rand Paul: He’ll Be Known As ‘The Republican Who Saved Obamacare’

Up early Friday morning to fire off warnings on Twitter, President Donald Trump targeted Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for the second time this week over his opposition to the Senate’s latest attempt to repeal Obamacare.

Trump warned that Paul will go down in history as one of the Republicans who saved the Affordable Care Act if the bill tanks next week.

Rand Paul, or whoever votes against Hcare Bill, will forever (future political campaigns) be known as "the Republican who saved ObamaCare." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

The President also called out Paul on Twitter Wednesday morning, calling him a “negative force” in the bid to repeal Obamacare.

But the senator has not backed down. He responded to Trump in several tweets on Wednesday, standing by his opposition to the bill and pledging to work with the White House on repeal.

Also currently working with the President to finalize better replacement with cross state purchase of inexpensive insurance. Coming soon! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 20, 2017