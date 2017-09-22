TPM Livewire

Trump Hits Rand Paul: He’ll Be Known As ‘The Republican Who Saved Obamacare’

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol after Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. He is one of four GOP senators to say they are opposed it but are open to negotiations, which could put the measure in immediate jeopardy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) )
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published September 22, 2017 6:50 am

Up early Friday morning to fire off warnings on Twitter, President Donald Trump targeted Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for the second time this week over his opposition to the Senate’s latest attempt to repeal Obamacare.

Trump warned that Paul will go down in history as one of the Republicans who saved the Affordable Care Act if the bill tanks next week.

The President also called out Paul on Twitter Wednesday morning, calling him a “negative force” in the bid to repeal Obamacare.

But the senator has not backed down. He responded to Trump in several tweets on Wednesday, standing by his opposition to the bill and pledging to work with the White House on repeal.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
