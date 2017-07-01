Trump Rails Against States Rejecting His Shady Election Commission’s Requests

President Donald Trump on Saturday accused states rejecting his bogus “election integrity” commission’s request for sensitive voter information of “trying to hide” something.

Trump claimed the shady commission is a “very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL.”

“Numerous states are refusing to give information,” he tweeted. “What are they trying to hide?”

On Friday, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach — who heads the commission — said he will not hand over voter information to his own panel.

A laundry list of states including California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and Virginia have announced they will not comply with the commission’s request.

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, had a particularly memorable response to the panel’s calls: “They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from.”