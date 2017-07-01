TPM Livewire

Trump Rails Against States Rejecting His Shady Election Commission’s Requests

President Donald Trump announces the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the $8 billion project, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published July 1, 2017 10:22 am

President Donald Trump on Saturday accused states rejecting his bogus “election integrity” commission’s request for sensitive voter information  of “trying to hide” something.

Trump claimed the shady commission is a “very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL.”

“Numerous states are refusing to give information,” he tweeted. “What are they trying to hide?”

On Friday, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach — who heads the commission — said he will not hand over voter information to his own panel.

A laundry list of states including California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and Virginia have announced they will not comply with the commission’s request.

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, had a particularly memorable response to the panel’s calls: “They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
